Takoradi kidnap Saga: We Know Where The Girls Are – CID Boss

DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

THE CRIMINAL Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service says it knows the whereabouts of the three kidnapped Takoradi’s girls.

Director-General of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, made this known in an address to the media on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

According to her, “we (CID) know where the girls are. She went on to urge parents of the girls to calm.

The CID boss added that “It’s taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are, and what we don’t want to do is do anything that will jeopardise the safety of that. So we are working very hard. All the stakeholders who are supposed to be on board are on board and hopefully, the girls will be brought back safe and sound.”

The accused standing trial for allegedly kidnapping the three Takoradi girls, Samuel Wills, was last month heckled by parents of Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Ruthlove Quayeson.

Mothers of the girls have questioned Samuel Wills of the whereabouts of their children but the accused did not respond.

Priscilla Blessing Bentum was first kidnapped on August 17th 2018, while Ruthlove Quayeson was kidnapped on December 4, 2018 and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie also kidnapped on December 21st 2018

BY DGN Online