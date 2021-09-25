Takoradi Missing Pregnant Woman Is NDC Member – Atibuga Says

A former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga is wading into the Takoradi missing pregnant woman saga, claiming the fake pregnant woman “is an NDC member”.

Atubiga, who says he is now the founder of National Liberation Congress, linked his claim to NDC’s petition at the Supreme Court without pink sheets and the ‘non-existent’ election figures.

He said, “If her NDC party can fake victory to court without the pink – sheets, and could not even tell the justices of their victory figures when asked, why can’t she also fake her pregnancy”.

Atubiga who made this wild allegation in his Facebook post continues that ” Pregnancy in marriage is an accomplishment /victory, while accomplishment in the election is also a victory”.

Read his post:

The fake pregnant woman is an NDC member. If her NDC party can fake victory to court without the pink – sheets, and could not even tell the justices of their victory figures when asked. why can’t she also fake her pregnancy?

Pregnancy in marriage is an accomplishment /victory, while accomplishment in the election is also a victory.

We should not be surprised if she blames EC for taking her pregnancy just like her NDC party did in 2020.

Challenge, Ghana sweet ooóooo.

Love you all.

BY Daniel Bampoe