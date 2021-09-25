Afia Schwarzenegger’s Brother In Trouble, NDC Boy Drags Him To CHRAJ

A Communication member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice to investigate Dominic Oppong Adjei alias ‘Konkonsa’, believed to be a staffer at the seat of Government, the Jubilee House over what he terms as a lavish lifestyle.

Eric Adjei, in his petition, is inviting CHRAJ to investigate the source of Dominic Oppong Adjei’s opulence and lavish style even though, the said staffer has not been paid for about eight months.

Dominic Oppong Adjei is believed to be Afia Schwarzenegger’s brother. He is said to be the officer in charge of procuring batteries and tyres at the presidency.

He was allegedly employed by Odeneho Nana Oppong, the dismissed head of Transport at the Presidency who was fired over his alleged roles in galamsey operations.

According to portions of the petition, Eric stated that “I am submitting this petition invoking article 218 (a) of the 1992 constitution, which provides Commission of Human Right and Administrative Justice to investigate complaints of violations of fundamental rights and freedoms, injustice, corruption, abuse of power and unfair treatment of any person by a public officer in the exercise of his official duties,” the petition said.

It continued, “This action has been necessitated by the recent opulence and display of wealth and open public utterances on the media about his riches uncharacteristic of him in the immediate past.”

“A video which has gone viral on social media reveals that the Presidential staffer (public officer) gifted a physical cash price supposed to be $10,000 each to two gentlemen totaling $20,000.00 at a birthday party of the children of celebrity comedian Afia Schwarzenegger held in Accra a few weeks ago,”

It is not clear when the petition was submitted to CHRAJ.

On August 21, 2021 Afia Schwarzenegger’s children, James and John Irvin celebrated their 20th birthdays, and their mother could not contain her delight as she presented them with a large cake filled with GHC50 notes and other gifts.

Afia Schwarzenegger gave her twin boys one of the most unusual bits of advice during their birthday celebration, aside from the expensive gifts.

In the course of the birthday celebration, it was alleged that Konkonsa who is their uncle presented each of the children with $10, 000 as their birthday gift.