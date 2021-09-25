Takoradi ‘Pregnant’ Woman Cries For Forgiveness

Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons, the woman at the centre of the controversial pregnancy and kidnapping claims in Takoradi has reportedly confessed to medical Officers at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital that she was not pregnancy.

She is therefore pleading for forgiveness from her family and the law enforcement agency amidst uncontrollable tears.

The sudden confession by the woman has purportedly put her husband, Michael Simons who have mounted a spirited defence for her since the issue broke out in a state of shock.

According to information gathered, the confession was after second opinion sought by the police at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in relations to laboratory tests and analyses done so far suggest that the she was neither pregnant nor given birth.

Besides medical tests conducted on Josephine to prove she was not pregnant, her actions and attitude including lack of bleeding after delivery also go a long way to suggest that she has not given birth.

However, medical officers at the Effia-Nkwanta hospital who providing medical assistance to the woman suspect she might be suffering from Pseudocyesis.

Pseudocyesis is defined by the DSM-5 as a false belief of being pregnant that is associated with objective signs and reported symptoms of pregnancy, which may include abdominal enlargement, reduced menstrual flow, amenorrhea, subjective sensation of fetal movement, nausea, breast engorgement and secretions, and labor.

By Vincent Kubi