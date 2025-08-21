Tamale Central By-Election Slated For September 30

The late Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed

The Electoral Commission (EC) has slated the Tamale Central Constituency by-election for September 30, 2025, following the death of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who was one of the eight victims of the Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash near Adansi Brofoyedru in the Ashanti Region.

“In accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission will hold a By-Election in the Constituency on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Accordingly, the Commission will receive Nominations from prospective Candidates for the Election of a Member of Parliament for the said Constituency,” a statement from the EC disclosed.

A statement signed by the EC Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa, indicated that nominations will be received at the Tamale Metropolitan Office of the Commission from September 8 to 10, 2025, between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm each day.

According to the EC Chairperson, “the Nomination Forms for each Candidate shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of two registered voters as Proposer and Seconder, and supported by eighteen other registered voters in the Constituency as assenting to the Nominations.”

“The Nomination Forms shall also be endorsed with the Candidate’s consent to the Nomination. A Candidate shall at the time of submitting his/her completed Nomination Forms, provide the Returning Officer with two (2) copies of a recent post card (bust sized) photograph against a red background, showing his/her full face and ears,” she noted.

She disclosed that the filing fee for the election is GH¢10,000 per candidate. However, the filing fee for female candidates and persons with disabilities (PWDs) is GH¢7,500.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale