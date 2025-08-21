Arrest Galamsey Financiers – Sefwi MCE Urges Police

Dominic Gyasi

The Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Western North Region, Dominic Gyasi, has urged the police and anti-galamsey taskforces to target those who fund illegal mining operations.

According to the MCE, it is sad to note that no financier of galamsey has ever been arrested despite clear evidence that some people are financing the purchase of the various illegal mining machines.

Mr. Gyasi made this known when he led an operation to arrest some illegal miners at Abonidua and Bedii, both farming communities in the municipality.

He pointed out that the operation, which was carried out with some personnel of the Blue Water Guard, was upon a tip off.

“We were informed that some illegal miners had invaded Abonidua and Bedii, destroying farm lands and polluting water bodies,” he disclosed.

He pointed out that the illegal miners are destroying lots of cocoa farms in the Sefwi Wiawso area for their illegal activities.

“Some of the miners ran away when we stormed their sites, but we were able to arrest some of them. We also seized some machines including changfans,” he added.

Meanwhile, some of the illegal miners have accused some police and military personnel of extorting money from them anytime they visit their sites.

“They come here from time to time to take money from us. And what they do motivates us to do our work without fear.

“There are eight of the security personnel in particular, who come here constantly and say they are doing business with us,” they asserted.

Some residents in Sefwi Wiawso claimed that extorting money from illegal miners by some security personnel has become a lucrative business, thus thwarting the efforts in fighting the menace.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi