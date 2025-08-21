Tampuli Presents 238 Scholarships In Gushegu

The MP (left) presenting a package to one of the beneficiaries

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Gushegu Constituency in the Northern Region, Hassan Tampuli, has disbursed scholarships to 238 students in his electoral area to enable them pursue various courses in tertiary institutions.

He charged the beneficiaries of the package to see education as a key to unlocking their potentials.

Writing shortly after the gesture, he stated that “the August 18, 2025 activity was yet another special day for me as we had occasion to disburse support to 238 tertiary students in my beloved Gushegu Constituency.”

The breakdown of the package are four for law students, two for medicine, three for engineering, thirty five for nursing, eighteen for agric/veterinary medicine, sixty one for teaching and one hundred and fifteen for non-professional courses.

He charged the beneficiaries of the support “to commit themselves to their studies and come out with flying colours at the end of their studies.”

He was particularly excited about the number of female students this year, saying, “it’s my expectation that in the next two or three years, the females will overtake the males in terms of the number of tertiary students.”

The MP, who was a Deputy Minister of Transport having held the position of the CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Headmaster of the Gushegu Senior High School, Mr. Salifu and the staff of the school.

During the visit, he checked on the WASSCE candidates currently sitting for their final exams and later met the entire student body to give them some good news about the dining hall he had constructed for them.

He had also renovated the girls’ dormitory, which was severely damaged by a rainstorm.

“I couldn’t just drive past the base of the NDC Gushegu Constituency Chairman, my brother Alhaji Asmana Jamoni. It’s always a pleasure catching up with my brother and to remind him that the power they have now is a loan for just four years.”