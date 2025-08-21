Keep Shining – Bawumia Tells Samira On Birthday

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and wife Samira

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has wished his wife Samira Bawumia a special happy birthday.

The former Second Lady observed her birthday yesterday with a flurry of well wishes from across the country.

Dr. Bawumia wrote on the occasion, “It has been 22 years but still feels like yesterday. It’s been a beautiful journey. You keep growing and impacting humanity with your kindness and passion. I thank God for how far he has brought you. Keep shining. Happy birthday darling. I love you.”