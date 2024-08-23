Tamale High Court Subpoenas NPP Chairman, 2 Others Over Walewale Primary

North East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Nurudeen Fuseini

The Tamale High Court presided by Justice Richard Kogyapwah, has subpoenaed the North East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nurudeen Fuseini, Dr. Kofi Darko, and Gafaru Wuni.

The court has ordered them to appear in court on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, to be cross-examined for their various roles in the court case.

Sam son Lardy Anyenini, Counsel for 1st defendant Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama, requested the court to subpoena the plaintiff, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the NPP North East chairman and two others.

He prayed the court to grant his request noting that their presence will assist the court in the current court case.

However, the counsel for Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Sylvester Isang, opposed the request made by the 1st defendant adding that the law says a plaintiff need not present evidence in court in person and therefore prayed the court to dismiss the request by the 1st defendant.

Justice Richard Kogyapwah, in his ruling, rejected the request of the 1st defendant to subpoena the plaintiff but granted the 1st defendant’s request to subpoena the North East NPP chairman, Nurudeen Fuseini, Dr Kofi Darko, and Gafaru Wuni.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale Constituency and former Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, proceeded to the Tamale High Court to contest the results declared at the NPP parliamentary primary in the Walewale Constituency.

The Economic Advisor to the Vice President, Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama, polled 343 votes, beating the incumbent MP who obtained 334 votes.

Other aspirants, Tahiru Shaman (Veron) secured 145 votes, while Mahama Jangdow managed with 1 vote.

Subsequently, Justice Richard Kogyapwah of the Tamale High Court granted a plea by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to resolve the issues related to the Walewale Constituency parliamentary primary out of court.

The NPP noted that settling the case out of court will be the best way to sustain peace and unity in the party ahead of the 2024 general election.

However, the NPP could not resolve the matter between the parties, resulting in the continuation of the case at the Tamale High Court.

The Tamale High Court has since ordered Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu and Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama not to hold themselves as NPP parliamentary candidates for the Walewale Constituency until the finality of the case.

BY Eric Kombat