Tamale, Kumasi Mayors Endorse Bawumia

Sule Salifu and Sam Payne

The Mayor of Tamale, Sule Salifu, who is also a member of the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared his support for the candidature of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia saying that he is the very best for the NPP for election 2024.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the online news portal, Voiceless Media, Mayor Salifu explained that Dr. Bawumia was the man for the current times and appealed to delegates of the NPP to give him their vote to ‘break the eight’ for Ghana.

“I have interacted with Vice President Bawumia and can say that he is a simple man par excellence,” the Tamale Mayor said, stressing that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a grassroots man.

In another development, the Mayor of Kumasi, Sam Payne, has also endorsed the candidature of Dr. Bawumia.

According to the Kumasi Mayor, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has exhibited enormous loyalty to the NPP over the years and best to lead now.

The desire of Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP into election 2024 has received overwhelming support from the NPP delegates, and he is regarded as the presumptive presidential candidate of the NPP awaiting initiation by the delegates in November of this year.