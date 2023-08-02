Tamale Metro Clears 30 Dumping Sites

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly of the Northern region in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana has cleared 30 dumping sites in the metropolis.

The Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Sule Salifu, who led the exercise, told journalists that it was necessary to prevent the spread of diseases in the metropolis.

He urged the various assembly members, unit committee members, chiefs and opinion leaders to own the sites and ensure that the site is protected and maintained.

Mr. Salifu revealed that the Tamale Metro Assembly has introduced the pay as you dump policy in order to generate some revenue for the evacuation and maintenance of the dumping sites.

He lamented that the assembly is confronted with numerous challenges and the assembly does not have the resources to always clear dumping sites regularly.

Mr. Salifu, encouraged households to provide waste bins in their houses to ensure that their environment is not littered.

He however warned that persons found guilty of dumping waste in gutters and other places at night will be dealt severe by the assembly and security agencies.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale