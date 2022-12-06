Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO Resigns

Dr. Kareem Mumuni

DGN Online has gathered that the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Dr. Kareem Mumuni has resigned with immediate effect.

The reason for his resignation is however unknown.

The Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Misbao M. Mohammed, in a statement stated “ The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) announces the resignation of Dr. Kareem Mumuni as the Acting CEO of the Hospital.”

The statement further indicated that in the meantime, the Governing Board has tasked Dr. Adam Atiku, the Director of Medical Affairs to take over as the Acting Chief Executive Officer while the Governing Board takes the necessary steps to find a permanent replacement.

Management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital however assured staff and the general public that they shall be informed about any development in due course.

In 2020, the Governing Board of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) appointed Dr. Kareem Mumuni of the University of Ghana Medical School as the Interim Acting (Ag) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the facility.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale