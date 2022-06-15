Tamale Youth Destroy LGBTQ Billboard

Some youth in the Tamale metropolis have allegedly pulled down a purported LGBTQI+ billboard mounted at Banjira Junction, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern region.

The youth purportedly pulled down the billboard and burnt it into ashes some few hours after it was mounted.

The purported LGBTQI+ billboard had the inscriptions Love, Tolerance and Acceptance are proper Ghanaian family values.

Some of the youth wondered how and when the billboard was mounted and threatened to resist any attempt to impose the LGBTQI+ activities on the people of the North.

The Assembly Member of the Agric Electoral Area, Mohammed Murtala told journalists that anybody found promoting LGBTQI+ activities in the North will be dealt with severely.

“Any material of that sort that is posted within my electoral area we will pull it down and burn it. That culture is not even accepted in Ghana and currently there’s a Bill in Parliament so we cannot accept it and if anybody goes against the Ghana law we will teach that person a lesson they will never forget.”

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George who is one of the sponsors of the anti-LGBTQ bill gave the Ghana Police Service 24 hours to pull down a billboard advertising LGBTQ activities in Ghana some weeks ago.

According to him, the bill board is an affront to the 1992 Constitution and must be pull down.

He threatened that if the Inspector General of Police (IGP) fails to act, he and other citizens of this country will take action within the legal framework to destroy the bill board.

Subsequently the billboard advertising LGBTQ activities in Ghana was pulled down.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale