Another LGBTQI+ Billboard Pulled Down, Burnt In Tamale

Some aggrieved youth of Tamale in the Northern Region have burnt a billboard purported to have been promoting tolerance, love and acceptance for members of the LGBTQ+ community in the area.

One of the gigantic billboards which appears to have been erected at the length and breadth of the country was spotted on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at ‘Banjira Junction’ a popular junction known as Agric, a suburb of Tamale.

The billboard had the inscription, “Love, Tolerance and Acceptance are proper Ghanaian family values written boldly and underlined with rainbow colours.

With hash tag “#WeAreAllGhana” written beneath the above-mentioned inscription with two hands, in opposite directions, shaking each other.

This angered some residents who on Tuesday evening massed up, pulled down the billboard, and burnt it up.

Per mdia report, some residents said they pulled down the billboard to send a signal to promoters of the rights of the LGBTQI+ to stay away from promoting their activities in the township.

According to them, “We want them to know that we will not entertain this nonsense, they are even lucky that we didn’t see the people who mounted the billboard.

“We will not only pull this down but next time we find anybody mounting any such billboard or openly campaigning for this nonsense, we will deal with them.”

Another resident said they would not hesitate searching for the individuals who mounted the billboard.

“We’ll get them. The billboard was mounted this morning. The guy who was in charge is in Tamale. We need identification” the angry resident said.

The angry residents were backed by one of the antiLGBTQ+ bill sponsors, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George charged the residents to pull the billboard before nightfall.

“To all the faithful and patriotic nationalist in Tamale, your Nation demands your devotion. Take down the Billboard before nightfall. It is your civic duty to protect the Constitution.

“Let Tamale rise! We showed the way in Accra.????????????” he wrote on Facebook.”

By Vincent Kubi