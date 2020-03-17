Tano North Communities Get Electricity

Freda Prempeh assisted by William Owurako Aidoo (2nd left) to cut the tape to commission the light

Two communities — Apesika and Kosuogya in the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region — have been connected to the national grid.

At a ceremony to connect the two communities to the national grid last Friday, the Deputy Minister of Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo, said communities in the Tano North Constituency which were yet to be connected to the national grid would soon be connected as part of the government’s rural electrification programme.

Mr. Aidoo, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre South Constituency, urged the people to make efficient use of electricity and not to waste it since they would be billed for its usage. He stressed that electricity was no longer a cheap commodity.

“Akosombo now gives the nation less than 50 per cent of our power needs; therefore, we need money to fuel other plants to generate electricity for the nation; so you must use it wisely. Don’t leave electrical gadgets on when you are not around or using them,” he advised.

He highlighted the importance of availability of electricity in communities, as it helps to generate employment for hairdressers, seamstresses, carpenters, mobile phone dealers and cold store operators.

“It will also allow students in communities to do all-time studies. Electricity brings development which is the aim of the NPP government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo to develop all parts of the country irrespective of their voting pattern,” he said.

He, therefore, entreated people of Kosuogya who are mainly of Ewe origin not just to follow parties for the sake of it but to vote for parties for development purposes to improve their lives.

For her part, the MP for the area, Freda Prempeh, who is also the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, said her major concern for the people was for the government to extend electricity and potable water to all the communities in her constituency and also upgrade roads to all the communities.

She, therefore, appealed to the people to give President Akufo-Addo four more years to continue with his good policies and programmes.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Apesika