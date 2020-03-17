Govt Seeks $10m Tax Waiver For Zipline

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

GOVERNMENT has asked Parliament to waive taxes to the tune of over US$10 million to enable the Ministry of Health to purchase materials and equipment for Fly Zipline Ghana Limited.

The request is to pave the way for Zipline to deliver emergency health and blood products to public health facilities in the country under the service agreement between the company and the Government of Ghana.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, on behalf of the Minister of Finance, presented papers for the waiver, which the Speaker, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, referred to the Finance Committee for consideration.

Fly Zipline Ghana Limited has a service agreement with Ghana to use drones to distribute essential medicines to remote areas of the country, and per the terms of the agreement, the company will install, operate and maintain the drones.

The contract is expected to run for a four-year period.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House