Tarkwa Gets Stadium

Plan for the new stadium

Gold Fields Ghana Limited, as part of its Silver Jubilee celebration has cut the sod for the reconstruction of the Tarkwa and Aboso Park popularly called T&A Park into a modern 10,000 seater-capacity stadium.

The park has a current seater-capacity of 400, home grounds for Ghana Premier League side, Medeama Sporting Club and hosts other local matches.

The GH¢65 million project, being funded by Gold Fields is a modern edifice with all the needed facilities to make it comfortable for both players and spectators.

When completed, the stadium is expected to have a VIP seating, spectator seating, dressing rooms for teams and match officials, media stand, tickets booths, emergency medical room and an electronic scoreboard.

The pitch will also have a perimeter wall, an inner perimeter fence, flood-lights for evening matches and a standby generator as well as other important facilities.

At the sod cutting ceremony, Alfred Baku, Executive Vice President and head of Gold Fields, West Africa, announced that the engineering works on the project had been completed.

He mentioned that the facility would be one of the most modern sports facilities in the country and the sub-region after completion.

“We recognize that a modern sports stadium will not only keep the hopes and aspirations of young footballers in our communities alive, but will make Tarkwa one of the exciting venues for watching football matches,” he added.

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Gearge Mireku Duker, charged the contractors to employ qualified youth in the area for the project.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa