Tarkwa-Nsuaem Residents Mourn Assembly Member

The late Manasseh Addison Sackey

Mourners who thronged Adiyie in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality on Saturday for the funeral rites of the former assembly member for Tabrebe were unable to hold their tears as they paid their last respect to the deceased assembly member.

The former assembly member, Manasseh Addison Sackey, drowned in the Bonsa River in the area on December 5, 2023, while on a campaign tour to seek a second term in office.

The deceased assembly member, who was the head teacher of Aboponiso MA School, and also Deputy Secretary of the NDC in Tarkwa-Nsuaem, was on his way from his electoral area to Mile 10 and half, to campaign when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Surprisingly, the assembly member’s name and picture were still on the ballot paper during the last district level elections and though dead, he won the election with three votes difference between himself and the first runner up.

Manasseh Addison Sackey, the deceased, polled 860, to defeat Bernard Obeng – 857 and Michael Dompreh, who had 637.

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, hundreds of mourners from the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality and beyond joined the family members to bid the deceased farewell.

The lifeless body of Sackey, was later sent to Dagbala, in the Volta Region, for burial.

Manasseh was on the verge of completing his master’s degree in education and business administration at the University of Education, Winneba before he passed on.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi