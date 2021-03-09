TaTU Students Threathen To Boycot Lectures Over Lack of Furniture

Tamale Technical University (TaTU)

Students of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) have served a weeks notice to management of the University to fix the inadequate furniture situation at the various lecture halls or they would boycott lectures.

“ Students and SRC would have no other alternative than to boycott lectures if this problem of inadequate furniture at the various lecture halls is not addressed within a week.”

A statement signed by the Students Representative Council(SRC) Secretary, Sayibu Mohammed Awal, noted that there has been series of engagement with management of the University concerning the inadequate furniture at lecture halls and how the situation affects teaching and learning but nothing has since been done.

According to him, the inadequate furniture in lecture halls is the greatest challenge students encounter in the University adding that most students stand or seat on bare floors during lectures as a result of insufficient and broken furniture.

“We therefore plead with management to consider this as an emergency and take steps to solve the inadequate furniture challenges.”

The Tamale Technical University(TaTU), established in 1951 has over 5,000 student population.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale