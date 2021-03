President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that Government is expecting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of Ghana to rebound strongly in 2021.

According to him, government was expecting a rebound in the growth rate to nearly 5%.

The 5%, he said, was above the International Monetary Fund (IMF’s) January 2021 projection of 3.2% growth for Sub-Saharan Africa for 2021.

He made this known in the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered in Parliament on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue