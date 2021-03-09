Covid19 Has Exposed The Need To Move Ghana Beyond Aid – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that the Coronavirus pandemic has exposed the need to expedite the process of moving Ghana beyond aid.

He made this known in the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Delivering the SONA in Parliament House, Accra, he said emphatically that “the pandemic has exposed the need to expedite the process of moving Ghana to a situation beyond aid.”

He said “that is why Government has developed and is currently implementing the one hundred-billion-cedi (Ghc 100 billion) Ghana CARES ‘Obaatampa’ Programme to transform, revitalize, and modernize our economy and return it to high and sustained growth for the next three years.”

By Melvin Tarlue