Gov’t Will Continue To Invest In Health Delivery – Prez

President Nana Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that Government will continue to invest in health care delivery in Ghana.

He made this known in his ongoing State of the Nation Address (SONA) presentation.

According to him, Government will continue to recruit health personnel in his second and final term of office.

He said in the coming days, the Upper East, Upper West Regional Hospitals will go live on the e-health platform.

Under the Government’s ambitious Agenda 111 health project, he said each of the 16 regional hospitals, will designated as center of excellence.

He said government will work to turn Ghana into a hub of medical tourism in West Africa.

By Melvin Tarlue