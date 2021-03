President Nana Akufo-Addo has touted the ability of his government to better manage the economy of Ghana.

Delivering the first State of the Nation Address for his final term of office, he said “we (NPP Government) are good managers of the economy.”

He stated that the NPP are the good protectors of the public purse.

The President outlined several measures his government has taken to protect the economy in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

By Melvin Tarlue