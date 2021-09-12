Taxi Driver Arrested Over Murder Claims

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a Taxi Driver, Felix Ansah, 35 years old for his alleged involvement in several murders claims made on Onua Television, based in Accra.

The suspect currently in Police custody, in an interview he granted on the TV, September 2, 2021, alleged that he had killed several persons for ritual purposes.

The Police in a statement said following his admission of the alleged commission of such acts, he was arrested to assist in Police investigations.

The statement added that he will be put before court on Monday, September 13, 2021, to be placed on remand for thorough investigations into the allegations to continue.

More anon

BY Daniel Bampoe