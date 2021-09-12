First Sky Awarded Asikuma- Have Road Project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the construction of the abandoned Asikuma-Have road project in the Volta Region.

According to the President, the project which forms part of the Eastern Corridor has been awarded to First Sky Limited, a local road construction firm at a contract sum of GHC235million to be completed in 24 months.

“The Asikuma-Have project has been awarded to an exceptional contractor, First Sky Limited, who has demonstrated commitment and high standards when it comes to road construction. I am confident that the people along the project stretch will very soon see the action’

President Akufo-Addo disclosed this at Anfoega in the North Dayi Constituency of the Volta last Friday September 10, when he paid a courtesy call on the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, who is also the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional area, as part of his one day tour of the Volta region.

He intimated how relevant these projects along the Eastern Corridor will significantly reduce the travel time and cost, especially for Local farmers during the transporting of their food produce to the major towns and cities to trade.

The President further explained how the project will improve the economic by providing over 230,000 direct and indirect jobs to inhabitants along the Eastern corridor stretch.

For his part, Chairman of First Sky Limited, the project contractor, Eric Seddy Kutortse gave details of the project which include laying of crush materials before asphalting of the entire stretch to ensure it durability.

“We recognize the social-economic significance of this road to His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and the good people of the Volta Region. As part of our high standard operational ethics, we will deploy all cost saving mechanisms to ensure value for money, and also work strictly within the project timeline without compromising on the quality of work,” First Sky Limited Executive Chairman said.

The 39.3 km Asikuma-Have road project, is being funded by the Government of Ghana, with the Ghana Highway Authority serving as the supervising agency.

Touching on other development in the area, the President assured the people about the expansion and extension of water supply to all parts of the district and the construction of auxiliary facilities in the Senior High Schools in the district.

“I am hopeful that the good people of North Dayi Constituency will consider all these efforts and crown the New Patriotic Party with a seat in Parliament come 2024,” President asking the people to change their voting pattern to keep the NPP in power fot more development in the Volta Region.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by some ministers including the Minister for Railways Development and MP for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu and the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa among others on his tour of the Volta region.

By Vincent Kubi