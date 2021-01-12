Teachers In Prestea Prepare For Reopening

Some of the participants

The Divisional Chief of Himan Prestea in the Western Region has initiated a move geared towards preparing some of the teachers in the area very well before the reopening of schools.

It would be recalled that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo recently announced the reopening of schools after the teachers had stayed home close to a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delivering his 21st address on the coronavirus pandemic, President Akufo-Addo officially announced the reopening of schools and said that all students from kindergarten to junior high school would return to school on January 15, 2021.

So as part of efforts to help prepare the teachers in Prestea well for the reopening, the Divisional Chief organised a three-day workshop for both private and public school teachers in the area, which was on the theme, “The Skilful Teacher.”

The workshop provided the participants the opportunity to share ideas that would translate into better teaching skills in the schools within the divisional area.

Nana Nteboah Pra IV indicated that human development could only be attained through education.

He was therefore happy to note that school children were returning to the schools, “So we need to help build the capacities of teachers and other supporting staff who had also stayed at home for a long period. We will also ensure the constant upgrading of the teachers to match global trends.”

He was hopeful that the teachers who were fortunate to take part in the workshop would take full advantage of the opportunity and make the best out of it.

Madam Herty Naa Amaley, Chief Executive Officer for TEDD Ghana, the facilitators of the workshop, thanked Nana Nteboah Prah IV for the initiative, which she said would help improve education in the area.

She urged the participants to make good use of the knowledge acquired during the three-day workshop.

The participants were grateful to Nana Nteboah Prah IV for building their capacity.

They were hopeful that the knowledge acquired would help to improve education in the Himan Prestea Divisional Area.