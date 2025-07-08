‘Teachers Must Have Competence & Character’

Francis Hull Adams, Principal of Holy Child College of Education.

Former Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, has stated that teachers must possess both competence and character to effectively educate and serve as role models.

“In teaching, character matters just as much as competence. A teacher who has competence but lacks character is not a good teacher,” she stated.

Prof. Edu-Buandoh made the remarks at the 17th congregation of Holy Child College of Education and the third graduation ceremony for the Bachelor of Education cohort.

She highlighted that teaching is a profession that demands empathy, resilience, and ethical leadership, commending Holy Child College for instilling such values in its trainees.

Academic Performance

The Principal of the College, Francis Hull Adams, lauded the continuous improvement in students’ academic performance over the past three years.

He announced that the 2024 graduating class of 325 students had recorded a notable rise in First-Class honours compared to the previous year.

“In 2023, the College produced 25 First-Class graduates across all programmes. This year, the number has increased to 41, representing a remarkable 64% rise,” he disclosed.

He singled out the Early Childhood Education programme for exceptional achievement.

“In 2023, only two students from that programme obtained First-Class honours. This year, that figure has risen to 14, and the overall best graduating student also came from this group,” he noted.

Infrastructure Projects

Mr. Hull Adams also announced the completion of two significant projects on campus.

He mentioned the ‘Society of the Holy Child Jesus Hall’, a newly built hall of residence with a student capacity of 250.

The second project was the conversion and commissioning of the three-storey Kathleen Marie Hall, which was formerly a two-storey building, now increasing accommodation for students.

Challenges

Despite these gains, the College Principal noted several persistent challenges. These include over-aged operational vehicles, a poor internal road network, insufficient student residence halls, and inadequate staff accommodation.

Addressing the graduands, Mr. Hull Adams said, “As you stand on the threshold of a new chapter, celebrate your accomplishments, be proud of your achievements, and remember to thank those who supported you along the way.”

