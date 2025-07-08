JM Mimes Shatta Wale’s ‘Mahama Paper’ Song

John Mahama and Shatta Wale

IT was a sight to behold as President John Dramani Mahama was spotted singing Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Mahama Paper’ in the stands during his performance at the 2025 President’s Cup clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

A video shared by TV3 on Instagram shows President Mahama miming the song’s catchy lyrics: “You know say I no go fi take another… Mahama paper, paper, paper… Ooh yeeh, Franklin paper, paper, paper Isha Allah oo, Isha Allah oo, Isha Allah oo”. The post garnered over 17,000 likes and 367 comments.

One Ummi_golden wrote, “Personally, I don’t think you can force anyone into liking Mahama. The aura will always attract you to liking him.”

Sapphire_place also wrote, “The way I like this man ehhh, I am not even Ghanaian. Great president. May your tenure bring prosperity to Ghana and Africa.”

Rich Kum added, “Chairman dey sing every line ooo, Mr. President: Much respect.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke