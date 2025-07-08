10th EMY Africa Awards Nominations Open

Kojo Soboh

Carbon AV, organisers of the 10th edition of the EMY Africa Awards, have opened nominations, with a deadline of August 10.

The categories are Media Excellence Award, Young Achiever – Male/Female, Group/Club of the Year, Continental Icon Award, The Settler Award, Humanitarian Award, The Guardian Award (Mentorship and Leadership Award), The Green Fingers Award (Man of the Year in Agriculture), Corporate Excellence Award, The PAV Ansah Communicator Award, Man of the Year – Technology.

Others are Asclepian Award (Man of the Year – Health), Magnate Award (Man of the Year – Business), Man of the Year – Style, Man of Courage Award, Special Recognition Award, Green Corporate Award sponsored by Rocha Ghana, The Youth Changemaker Award by Peace First, The Creative and Supporting Arts Award, and Diasporan Award.

According to the CEO of Carbon AV, Kojo Soboh, nominators can submit the names of their changemakers by logging onto https://emyafrica.com/the-emy-africa-awards/nominate/ to make a nomination.

He said, “Who inspires greatness in you? Who’s shaping the future, setting new standards, and driving change across Africa and beyond? This is your moment to celebrate them. As we mark a decade of honouring excellence, your voice matters more than ever, nominate those who inspire greatness.”

Kojo Soboh, during the launch of the 10th anniversary, stated that when EMY Africa was started almost ten years ago, the goal was simple: to celebrate men making a difference. He added that over the years, that mission had grown.

“Our platform has expanded to include women, young people, organisations, and ideas that are shaping the future of Africa. Now, as we mark a decade of telling these stories, we’re rethinking what EMY stands for; literally and in spirit. We’re still EMY Africa. But we no longer stand for Exclusive Men of the Year. We now stand for something broader: Evolve. Motivate. Yield,” he stated.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke