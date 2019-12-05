Teachers Welfare Dominates Cabinet Meetings

President Nana Akufo-Addo (left) in a chat with Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The issue regarding improvement of the welfare of teachers in the country has been dominating cabinet meetings in recent times.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is said to be passionate about improving the welfare of teachers who he has described as the backbone of Ghana’s education system.

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called ‘Napo’ made the disclosure in Kumasi last Saturday during the 70 years celebration of Prempeh College.

He said even though the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has done a lot to improve teachers’ welfare, the president seemed not satisfied.

According to him, President Nana Akufo-Addo has constantly called for more to be done to enable teachers live comfortably in order to motivate them to do more.

“It is an open secret that the NPP government has contributed immensely to improve the welfare of our dear teachers since assuming the mantle of leadership.In less than three years, we have done enough to help improve the living conditions of our teachers, which our predecessors failed woefully to do.”

He said “Government is working with the teacher unions to settle 2012 to 2016 teachers’ allowances that the NDC failed to pay.”

“Government has paid substantial amounts with just some few still outstanding,” he added.

The minister stated that teachers recruited between 2017 and now have all been paid all their allowances, proving that the NPP government cares about teachers.

“As I address you today, a new condition of service for teachers is being discussed,” in anticipation of further improving the living conditions of teachers, adding “also, blackboards are being replaced with whiteboards in classrooms to make our teachers teach in comfort, among other significant interventions to better the lives of teachers.”

The minister said the President is of the strong conviction that to ensure quality education and to make the Free SHS successful, “the teacher is a key component and that is why he is always on our necks to ensure we work hard to improve the welfare of teachers.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi