Tears Flow For Mfantseman MP

It was all tears and sorrow when President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia arrived at the funeral of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ekow Kwansah Hayford.

The funeral was held on Saturday morning, November 28, 2020.

Kwansah was shot dead by robbers on his way home from campaign activities in his constituency in the wee hours of October 9, 2020, leaving the entire nation in a state of shock.

His wife Ophelia Mensah Hayford has since been nominated as the party’s parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming elections.

In a tribute, she recalled with nostalgia some of the fond memories they had together, saying “his most famous quote to me is ‘Adwoa we will make it together just be patient’.”

Upon reflection, Ophelia the widow said “I can boldly say Papa has fulfilled his promises to me” but asked rhetorically “how then do you leave me like this papa? How do I carry someone I’ve been relying upon? Why have you left me in the midst of this stormy weather? Is it that you wanted me to sink? I honestly don’t believe you are gone because I still picture you telling me Adwoa, it shall br well”, literally moving almost the entire gathering of mourners to tears.

She however assured her late husband wherever he may be that “I will not disgrace you because you did not disgrace me.”

Instead, Ophelia said “I will honour you, I will ensure all your toil and hard work on this earth will not go down the drain. I will hold the forte because you thought me how to love, smile and forgive.”

“I stand here to say to the perpertrators that they have failed because you have a pillar behind you. The bond we have is still strong; Diana, Prince and I are saying we love you very much. We are proud of you because you made us proud.”

In a tribute by Parliament read by Majority Chief Whip, Kwasi Ameyaw Kyeremeh, he described the late MP as a dilligent member who regularly attended sittings of the House and its committees and took his turn and very useful contributions.

“He observed decorum and upheld the dignity of the House in speech, conduct and in relating to leadership, colleagues and staff. He had a pleasant and charming smile which won the admiration of all who came into contact with him. His peaceful nature ans conciliatory demeanour enabled him endear himself to all”, he said.

General Secretary of the NPP said the only benefitting tribute the chiefs and people of Mfantseman can give the late MP was a massive vote for the wife he left behind and retaining President Akufo-Addo come December 7 when the country head to the polls.

In attendance were the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, Members of Parliament (MP) on both sides of the political divide.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu