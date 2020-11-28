Fire Outbreak At Kantamanto Market, GCB Branch Burns

There is a reported fire outbreak at the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) branch at Kantamanto in Accra.

Videos circulating online show the building which houses GCB in flames on Saturday morning, November 28, 2020.

DGN Online has not independently verify the fire outbreak but multiple reports say there has indeed been a fire outbreak once again in the national capital.

It was only a few days ago when the Odawna Market located in the heart of Accra was razed down by fire.

As the Odawna are still counting their losses and government making stringent efforts to cushion them financially, the nation has once again woken up to news of a fire outbreak.

By Melvin Tarlue