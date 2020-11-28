Chief Campaigns For Nana

The Omanhene of Twifo Mampong Traditional area, Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II has joined the campaign to get President Akufo-Addo reelected.

He believes the man has kept faith with Ghanaians by fulfilling most the penises he made to them during the 2016 campaign for which reason he deserves four more years to continue his good works.

Speaking at the commissioning of a 60-bed hospital at Twifo Praso in the Central region, he told President Akufo-Addo “no government has achieved what you have achieved within 4years; your deserve four more years to do more years.”

“When we go round and see the things you and your government are doing and those ongoing and I think that if you should continue for four more years,Ghana will be on a high pedestal”, he noted.

“Apart from the completion of this hospital, if we consider the various projects being undertaken in this area, then in fact Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has really helped Twifo Atti Morkwa and we thank him very much”, he said.

He talked of the many projects being undertaken by the government in the Central region including roads, bridges, warehouses for food storage, boreholes and many more.

“Everyone knows what you have been able to do and that is the reason we keep applauding you for a good job done…”, he emphasised.

“Everyone knows what you have done since becoming President and what you are still doing and what you are likely to do when given another opportunity…if we watch what you have done so far and compare it to those of others who have led this country, none of them has done or did what you have been able to do in these four years”, he noted with a rapturous applause from the crowd.

That aside, Obeempong Appiah Nuamah II told him “you are the only President in the whole world to have given free water and electricity to his citizens in this period of Covid-19 pandemic.”

That, he said is part of reasons Ghanaians continue to hail the President wherever he goes.

For these and other reasons, the Omanhene of Twifo Mampong told Akufo-Addo “if we give you another opportunity, we know you can help Ghana change it’s destiny so we the chiefs and elders gathered here have seen what you have done and if we compare it those who have become Presidents of this country, none can be compared to what you have done for the past 4years.”

“Nana, we pray that come 7th December, all of us here will use our thumbs to support you” to a rapturous applause and cheer from the crowd.

“Lets give Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a second chance to continue with the various developmental projects to change the destiny of this nation”, was his clarion call to Ghanaians.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent