Tebel Ghana Disinfects Agbogbloshie

Tebel Ghana Limited, a waste management company, has fumigated the Agbogbloshie Market to rid the place of pests and rodents.

The exercise, which took place early Wednesday morning, was aimed at improving the sanitation conditions of the area after a successful relocation of onion and other traders as well as scrap dealers from the place by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) led by the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

At about 6:30am on Wednesday, a disinfection team made up of personnel from Tebel Ghana Limited had arrived on site carrying their portable spraying equipment including fogger atomisers and knapsack sprayers ready to commence the disinfection of the 80-acre land.

About a fortnight ago, the Regional Minister announced that government had allocated a portion of the land for the construction of a district hospital as part of the Agenda 111 initiative when a high level government delegation visited the site.

Preventing Rodent Attacks

The Public Relations Officer of the company, Edem Makumator, indicated the exercise was in line with the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ initiative being spearheaded by the GARCC and that the company was poised to ensure that dwellers in the area were safe from rodent and pest attacks.

She said the chemical used for the exercise was not harmful to humans and was not going affect the health of traders and residents in the area.

The company, she added, would continue to assist the government in combating the menace of filth and its attendant infections as well as the Covid-19 pandemic by carrying out similar exercise in other parts of the country.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio