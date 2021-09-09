Fire Guts Gary Marvin Hospital At Kotwi

Fire has ravaged the Gary Marvin Memorial Hospital, a private maternity hospital at Kotwi.

The hospital is located within the Atwima Kwanwoma district.

According to personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, the inferno started around 10:45 am on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The personnel were overwhelmed by the fire.

They stated that the fire was out of control by the time they got to the Hospital, leading to the destruction of the entire last floor of the health facility.

Speaking to the media, Public Relations officer for the Ashanti Regional Ghana National Fire Service, DO 3 Desmond Ackah, indicated that management of the facility was however able to evacuate all patients from the hospital before the situation got out of hand.

He urged the public to desist from waiting for fire outbreaks to explode before reporting to the fire service to minimize the losses and fatalities.

The hospital currently has 36 in-patient beds with an average survey of 3000 patients/month attendance.

The cause of the fire was still unknown as at the time of filing this report.

By Annie Wharton Savage