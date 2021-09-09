I Am Determined To Construct The Oti Bridge – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the chiefs and people of the Oti region to have faith because he is determined to ensure a bridge is constructed over the Oti river just like Dr. Nkrumah did over the Adomi River.

He said the bridge was very critical to the socio-economic transformation of the Oti enclave. To this end, he will do all in his might to ensure it is done.

He said, “I am determined. I have made the promise and I am going to see to it that it (Oti Bridge) is done.”

The President made the promise at Dambai when he interacted with the Traditional leaders of Krachi West, Krachi East, Krachi Nchumuru and Biakoye districts.

He said “I will make sure it (Oti Bridge) is my legacy for this region. We will do it; the bridge. As well as the Technical University. We will ensure they are done.”

The President who is on a day’s tour of the region used the opportunity to thank the chiefs and people for voting for him and the NPP party in the December 202O elections.

He said although the NPP could not secure a seat in the region, he is stil appreciative of the support and votes. He was optimistic that in 2024, the people will retain the NPP in power and win some seats in Oti region too.

Reacting to some concerns of the people, the President noted that the Dambai water project will surely see the light of day as promised by the Water and Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

On the issue of power challenges, the President explained that the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) which serves Krachi West and Krachi Nchumuru is working on a new power station at Bimbila to ensure the situation improves.

He concluded by calling on the chiefs and people to support the government to develop the area.

“With unity, collaboration, hard work and dedication, Ghana can also become like the developed world,” the President stressed.

From Fred Duodu, Dambai (k.duodu@yahoo.com)