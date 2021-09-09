Gifty Twum Tour TVET Exams Centers

THE Deputy Minister for Education in charge of TVET, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, and the Director-General of CTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah have been touring selected Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutions that are serving as centers for the ongoing 2021 May/June Certificate II Core Exams.

Students in TVET institutions who began writing their May/June Certificate II Core Exams from 6th September 2021 are expected to complete on 13th September 2021.

The team had so far visited the Accra Technical Training Centre at Kokomlemle, Dabokpa Technical Institute, Tamale Technical Institute, Walewale Technical Institute, St. Bernadette, Navrongo Technical Institute, and Bolgatanga Technical Institute.

At the ATTC, Mrs. Twum-Ampofo indicated that “this assessment has been designed to ensure that students’ transition to the world of work or pursuit of higher academic laurels is seamless”.

She added that the “government has taken the necessary steps to ensure that their certification is recognized by both industry and institutions of higher learning”.

The Director-General of CTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah also indicated that he is happy with the conduct of the exams so far and assured the general public that the Commission has taken enough precautionary steps to ensure that the sanctity and integrity of the examinations are upheld.

The May/June Certificate II Core Exams are administered annually to all eligible TVET learners across the country by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

The subjects which are written include Mathematics, Integrated Science, English Language, Social Studies and Entrepreneurship.

This examination will enable the learners to either progress to Technical Universities (including other Tertiary Institutions/Universities) or transition to the world of work.

BY Daniel Bampoe