Telecel Rolls Out Women In Business Initiative

Tawa Bolarin

Telecel Ghana has launched its ground-breaking Women in Business (WIB) package, designed to equip, empower and support female entrepreneurs across the country.

The WIB initiative offers a comprehensive suite of tailored resources, services, and events that address the unique needs of women-led small to medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), including free website development, access to grants and loans, health and life insurance package, e-commerce and physical marketplace support, access to knowledge and insights platform, as well as networking and reward programmes.

Director of Enterprise Business and Wholesale at Telecel Ghana, Tawa Bolarin, said, “Our goal is to create an enabling and supportive climate where women-led businesses can thrive.

We believe the WIB package will help accelerate the potential of their businesses by expanding their reach, making them more resilient, sustainable and profitable.”

The Women in Business Initiative forms part of Telecel Ghana’s SME Month celebration under the theme ‘Connecting Businesses – Connecting the Woman in Business’ is now available to women-led businesses.

WIB benefits are designed under six key pillars namely Reach, Accelerate, Engage, Empower, Assure and Reward.

Under reach, there is access to free business website development, access to regional cashless bazaars and festivals to connect local businesses with their communities and an opportunity to sell products and services to a wider market via Telecel Play, while under empower, webinar sessions are held with influential women from various industries highlighting their journeys to success and a video series featuring influential women sharing bite-sized wisdom and insights.

With accelerate, there are collateral-free loans with preferential interest rates from partners including ABSA, Fido and the McDan Foundation are offered.

WIB participants also have the chance to pitch and secure spots on the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Under engage, SMEs network with 100 influential women at Women 100 Power Lunch event and attend events organised for women-led businesses and professionals to connect while under assure, they benefit from health and life insurance package from partner, MicroEnsure plus accumulate points on the Red Loyalty reward programme to earn 50% more for data and airtime packages, bill payments, and recreational activities.

Another opportunity is the Reward Red Loyalty, where for every point accumulated on red loyalty for business, WIB members earn 50% more, which can be used for data and airtime packages, bill payments, and recreational activities.

“We believe that women play a vital role in driving economic growth and development,” said Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana. “Our WIB’s suite of solutions is specifically crafted to meet the needs of women-led SMEs by connecting their business to solutions and initiatives we’ve designed with women in mind.

The Telecel Women in Business initiative is in partnership with Fido, Absa Bank and MicroEnsure.

A Business Desk Report