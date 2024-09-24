GIPC Invites Entries For Ghana Club 100 Awards

Yofi Grant

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has opened applications for the 21st edition of the prestigious Ghana Club 100, scheduled to take place on October 11, 2024.

Under the theme, ‘Fostering Domestic Champions: Building Local Capacity,’ the highly anticipated event will recognise and rank 100 outstanding companies in Ghana’s business landscape for demonstrating excellence across various sectors.

According to the Centre’s CEO, Yofi Grant, “the GC100 awards scheme has proven to be a powerful vehicle for promoting Ghana’s corporate capacity through innovative media, while securing government support to enhance the corporate sector’s competitiveness”.

He explained that eligible companies must be limited liability firms. However, companies with government interest may also participate, provided government ownership is less than 50%, unless they are listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Mr Grant encouraged eligible companies seeking to be ranked this year to fill an application form online or

read details on how to submit their applications, on GIPC’s official website (https://www.gipc.gov.gh/ghana-club-100-entries/).

The deadline for submission has been extended to 27th September 2024.

Similar to previous years, the 21st edition of the GC100 will feature executive networking sessions, followed by the main awards ceremony, and capped off with exciting post-event celebrations.

A Business Desk Report