DJs Educated On Business Strategies

The participants in a group photograph

The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff, has hosted the Accra edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Clinic, held recently at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

Themed “Exploring the Business of Entertainment,” the workshop brought together professional and up-and-coming DJs, as well as musicians for an educational and enlightening discussion.

The workshop underscores the commitment of Merqury Republic, organisers of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, to not only celebrate the achievements of DJs through the awards but also foster their professional growth and the development of the DJ industry.

It attracted DJs, music enthusiasts, and other creatives eager to learn, form partnerships, and enhance their businesses.

One of the key moments of the conference was a presentation by Antoine Mensah, a renowned new media consultant in Ghana, titled “The Business of Entertainment: Key Insights and Strategies.”

He addressed key challenges in the entertainment industry and strategies to overcome them, emphasising, “One of the primary goals of your business in entertainment should be longevity. For your talent or entertainment business to be sustainable, it must make business sense.”

Joyce Sackitey-Ahiadorme, President of Women in Public Relations Ghana, spoke on the importance of Public Relations (PR) in elevating DJ brands.

She stressed, “PR can change the perception of DJs and the role that they play in the entertainment industry. Through PR, Ghana can equally boast of the highest paying DJ in the world.”

Patrick Baah Abankwa, a Chartered Banker, discussed pension and investment management, urging DJs to diversify their income through strategic investments.

On his part, Olele Salvador, a TV host at 3Music Network, highlighted the importance of business-focused collaborations between DJs and artistes, encouraging DJs to be valuable beyond just performing.

Mr. Addo-Yobo, Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority, enunciated on the importance of reading for business growth in the creative industry.

“Reading equips you with the knowledge needed to build a sustainable business in the creative field,” Mr. Addo-Yobo remarked, urging DJs to invest in continuous learning to advance their careers.

Reigning Female DJ of the Year, TMSK DJ, shared her journey, highlighting how the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards had increased female participation in the industry. She encouraged DJs to build unique identities, referencing her own masked persona as an example.

The event provided valuable networking opportunities for emerging DJs to connect with seasoned professionals like DJ Toyor and King Lagazee, who encouraged unity to drive the industry’s growth.