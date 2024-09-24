Ampofo Adjei Rocks Newark

Ampofo Adjei

Ghanaian highlife music icon, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei (Adom FM/Adom TV fame), is among some selected music acts billed to perform at the 13th anniversary of Ghanaian Way in Newark, New Jersey in the USA.

The event, which will take place from October 3 to 6, is being organised by the Ghanaian Way Council and the City of Newark. It will be graced by a number of personalities including Ras J. Baraka, Mayor of the City of Newark.

The event is expected to pull thousands of music lovers to the venue to witness the thrilling performances from Ampofo Adjei, who is the guest artiste.

The event will deliver back-to-back performances from arguably the most exciting artistes billed to rock the stage alongside Ampofo Adjei and his band.

Ampofo Adjei has prepared a live performance of his timeless hits that he hopes will delight his devoted fans who have followed his blossoming career in music over the years.

He is the son of the late legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Akwasi Ampofo Adjei (Mr AAA), and he has been carrying on his father’s music tradition in addition to his journalism career.

He is the leader of the Ampofo Adjei Band, a highlife band that plays all types of songs at local and international programmes.

Mr. Adjei, who is the host of Big Agenda on Adom TV, has a number of songs to his credit.

BEATWAVES gathered that on June 24, 2021 history was made when Victoria Street in USA was renamed Ghanaian Way, and the brain behind the street renaming is Mayor of Newark Ras Baraka.

It started during the Ghana vs. USA soccer match in South Africa 2010 where Ghana beat USA. Many Dream African Market members who were watching the game started jubilating on the then Victoria Street, which is now Ghanaian Way.

A squad of police officers thought they were having a riot and wanted to arrest them. Then a phone call was made to Councilman Baraka, who ordered the road to be closed, but the football fans continued jubilating throughout the night.

Later on, the Councilman came to witness the carnival of the Ghanaians and decided to name the street; Ghanaian Way.

By George Clifford Owusu