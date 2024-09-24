Daddy Lumba

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known in the showbiz scene as Daddy Lumba, is billed to perform for his fans at an event dubbed “Daddy Lumba @ 60.”

The much hyped event, which will bring together highlife music lovers as well as fans of Daddy Lumba on one platform to enjoy good music, will take place at the Bay View Village at Atomic Junction in Accra on September 29, 2024.

The event seeks to pay homage to the highlife music legend who has churned out good hits on the Ghanaian music scene for the past decades.

Powered by DL FM, the event will feature live performances, special tributes, and a vibrant atmosphere that captures the essence of Daddy Lumba’s illustrious career.

As the headline act, Daddy Lumba would definitely treat Ghanaian music lovers to authentic highlife music, as he promised a memorable night with his much-loved tunes.

He is expected to thrill fans with some of his popular tunes which include ‘Aben Woha’, ‘Awosuo’, ‘Obi Ate Me So Buo’, ‘Adepa Hye Adepa’, ‘Poison’, ‘Ofie Banbofo’, among others.

It will also feature some seasoned highlife music stars who will entertain fans with great hits from their various albums.

Music lovers and fans of Daddy Lumba should expect a fun-packed night at the event which kicks off at 8pm.

Music fans who will attend the show will be given the rare opportunity to interact with Daddy Lumba as well as take photographs with him before and after the event.

As anticipation mounts and excitement builds, all roads lead to Bay View Village for what is sure to be a night to remember.

By George Clifford Owusu