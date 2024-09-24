Fomena NPP Factions Unite

Akwasi Nti, former NPP Fomena Chairman, embracing the current NPP Chairman of Fomena, Akwasi Adom

THE NEW Patriotic Party’s (NPP) hope of recapturing the Fomena parliamentary seat and also increasing the party’s votes on December 7 has been given a boost.

This positive news follows the decision of two feuding groups in the party, who have openly fought for four years, to finally bury the hatchet, unite and work together.

The peace between the old and current executives was brokered by the NPP running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, who was in Fomena on Friday.

Napo, displaying special arbitration skills, after listening to the two parties, urged them to forgive and forget in the supreme interest of the ruling political party.

He told the feuding parties that the NPP has an unfinished business in government, so the party members should work hard to ensure massive electoral victory for the party.

As a sign of total unity, the NPP Fomena office, which had remained locked for the last four years, was eventually opened for the first time after the peace meeting.

Napo also said the party’s decision to settle on the sitting independent MP for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah, as their parliamentary candidate for the 2024 polls, is appropriate.

He said Asiamah, who traces his roots in the NPP, has always supported and worked together with the NPP members in the august House despite being independent MP.

In this regard, Napo said the NPP decided to settle on him as their parliamentary candidate for the 2024 polls so that “his teeming supporters will also return to their beloved NPP”.

The NPP running mate entreated the party’s supporters and sympathisers to offer their unflinching support for Asiamah, to enable him win the Fomena seat for the NPP on December 7.

The former Fomena NPP Chairman, Akwasi Nti, who locked the party office for four years, said he and his supporters have put the past behind them in the party’s interest.

He said out of respect they have for Napo, they have decided to forget about the past and work with every member of the party in Fomena to ensure massive victory for NPP.

Akwasi Adom, the sitting Fomena NPP Constituency Chairman, also called for peace, appealing for forgiveness from those he wronged during the heat of the feud.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Fomena