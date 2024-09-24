‘Nkrumah’s Legacy Remains Relevant’

Some of the traditional leaders at the event

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asserted that Ghanaians are distorting Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy instead of focusing on completing the economic vision he had for the country.

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) remarked, “Ghanaians should focus on completing Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s economic vision for the country and Africa, and not to distort his legacy.”

He was speaking at an event dubbed, “Nkrumah Fest Memorial Day” organised to honour and celebrate the 115th birthday of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who was born on September 21, 1909, at Nkroful in the Western Region.

This year’s edition was on the theme: “The Enduring Legacy and Vision of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah”.

The former president noted that Nkrumah’s economic ideas are now being embraced globally, particularly in Europe.

He noted that Nkrumah’s contributions to both Ghana and the African continent as a whole deserved to be respected and recognised.

The NDC flagbearer mentioned that he was disappointed that Nkrumah’s work has been disrespected and distorted in recent times.

Mr. Mahama told the people of Nkroful that he would restore and correct the alleged misrepresentation of Nkrumah’s legacy if he is elected president in the next general election.

He emphasised that Kwame Nkrumah’s economic vision remains relevant and critical to Ghana’s future, and called for efforts to be made to advance his ideas for the country’s development.

“Today, we are reminded with sadness that the work Nkrumah started is not completed,” Mr. Mahama stated.

The former President therefore called on Ghanaians to honour Nkrumah’s legacy by working towards fulfilling the economic blueprint he laid out, which aimed at Ghana’s self-reliance and pan-African unity.

“But before we can fully embrace the vision of Osagyefo, we must first dispel the divisive and needless debates that have recently intensified to try to obliterate his legacy.

“The next NDC government will seek to remove the distortions in our history and restore Kwame Nkrumah to his rightful place in the history of Ghana,” he added.

He also pointed out that the next NDC government will recognise the festival, ‘The Journey to Nkroful’, as one of the official events on Ghana’s tourism calendar.

“This festival will become a pan-African pilgrimage for people from all over the world to visit the birthplace of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah,” he noted.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi