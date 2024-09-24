Don’t Insult Us… Hearts Coach Appeals

Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has passionately appealed to the club’s faithful to refrain from insults of players and technical staff.

To the coach, such negative acts does not help, rather, it dampens the players’ spirits.

The team, since the start of the season, has come under intense criticism from fans following a poor run, with defeats in their opening two games.

The two streak defeats left them at the bottom on the league log.

Last Sunday, Hearts returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Bechem United at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The coach said in a post-match interview after the crucial win.

“We’re working for them [supporters]. I understand when they criticise us.

“You can criticise us and say anything you like, but please do not insult [us]. What we need is unity. We need to stay together, and if that happens, I think we can achieve a lot.”

The win moved Hearts to 10th place on the league table.

They face Nations FC in their next fixture.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum