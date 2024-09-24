Edutech Africa Summit 2024: A Catalyst for Transforming Africa’s Digital Future

On October 3, 2024, Accra will become the epicenter of a digital revolution with the Edutech Africa Summit, a ground-breaking event that aims to reshape the future of education and workforce development across the continent. Powered by HCLTech and Precept Human Capital, this summit at the Best Western Premier Hotel promises to be a dynamic meeting ground for educators, tech innovators, industry leaders, and policymakers to engage in critical conversations about how technology can redefine learning and employment in Africa.

In a world where digital literacy is no longer optional but essential, the Edutech Africa Summit comes at a pivotal moment. As technology continues to rapidly transform industries, the need for a workforce equipped with advanced digital skills has never been greater. This summit is not just another industry event, it’s an urgent call to action to build the competencies that will shape Africa’s economic future.

What makes the Edutech Africa Summit a must-attend?

Visionary Keynotes: Engage with forward-thinking leaders who are at the forefront of digital transformation in Africa. Their insights will challenge traditional ideas of education and inspire new pathways for technology-driven growth.

Panel discussions: Dive deep into interactive sessions that will teach you not just to navigate but to thrive in the digital job market. From artificial intelligence to data analytics, these discussions are designed to give you the tools to lead the charge in your industry.

Innovative Expo: Explore cutting-edge technologies and education platforms from top global tech companies. Discover the solutions that will empower educators and organizations to bridge the digital skills gap.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with key decision-makers, thought leaders, and innovators who are committed to fostering a tech-savvy Africa. These connections could spark the partnerships that redefine your professional future.

A key highlight of the summit will be the official launch of the HCLTech Career Shaper platform. This transformative tool provides a tailored suite of tech courses designed to prepare both students and professionals for success in an increasingly tech-centric job market.

Andrew Fening Okai, President and CEO of Precept Human Capital, sees the summit as a tipping point: “The Edutech Africa Summit is more than an event, it’s a movement. With the support of HCLTech, we are igniting a digital revolution in how we educate and empower the next generation of African talent. This is about equipping our youth with the skills they need to lead not only in Africa but globally.”

Srimathi Shivashankar, CVP and Global Business Head of Edtech Services at HCLTech, envisions the collaboration as a cornerstone for long-term growth in Africa’s digital economy: “Our aspiration is to create a future where digital skills are not a privilege but a right, empowering every individual across Africa to be a part of the global innovation ecosystem.”

This summit is for anyone who believes that Africa’s future is digital, whether you’re an educator looking to transform your teaching methods, a policymaker shaping education policies, or a tech professional eager to stay ahead of industry trends. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative conversation.

Register today to secure your spot at the summit that will shape the future of education and workforce development in Africa.

For more information about the event, agenda, and speakers, please visit the Event Website

About HCLTech: HCLTech is a global technology leader, driving digital innovation and empowering businesses worldwide with comprehensive technology solutions.

About Precept Human Capital Precept Human Capital specializes in strategic workforce development, helping organizations unlock human potential to drive sustainable growth.

Register here – https://bit.ly/EduTechAfricaSummit

Contact Josephine Darko

Email: Josephine.darko@preceptleadership.com

Phone: +233542762772