Tema Coronavirus Contacts Traced Negative

Dr. Sally Quartey

THE TEMA Metro Health Directorate in the Greater Accra Region has successfully traced 41 out of 46 contacts of persons suspected to have come into contact with those who tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The results of samples taken from them were however negative.

The Tema Metro Health Directorate has deployed eight contact tracing teams who are currently on the ground working to trace more contacts.

However, two out of three foreigners encountered by the Health Directorate after they showed symptoms of the virus turned out as negative. But the third person who unfortunately had a positive result is under observation.

Dr. Sally Quartey, Metro Health Director who disclosed this during a media briefing in Tema on Tuesday said they are searching for more contacts to be tested.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Tema, Felix Mensah Annang-La has directed that existing CHPS Compounds and available hostel facilities should be assessed and if found suitable should be converted as temporary holding bays for isolation of patients.

He therefore appealed for support from corporate organisations, religious bodies and individuals to enable the assembly to handle the emerging issues.

“The ramifications of the raging coronavirus pandemic, has put our homeless brothers and sisters in a very pathetic situation. These people who survive on the streets as head porters, hawkers etc., most of them sleep on the street corners, markets, the Canoe Basin, Timber Market among others and they really need our help in these trying times.”

From Vincent Kubi, Tema