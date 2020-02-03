Tema East NDC Candidate Gets Ultimatum

Isaac Ashai Odamtten

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a two-week ultimatum to Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Tema East Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, for relinquishing his position.

He has been asked to avail himself to his constituents before February 18, 2019 to carry out his duties to avoid serious action against him.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE from sources within the party indicates that the former Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) reportedly left the shores of the country to further his education immediately after winning the party’s last parliamentary primaries.

He is said to be in the US for the past year where he is said to be currently schooling at Oral Roberts University.

Fearing the repercussions of his absence, the party has issued an ultimatum to him in a statement signed by Theophilus Tetteh–Cha, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary, which was sighted by DAILY GUIDE, directing him to make himself available to start campaigning.

Members of the party through the Concerned Youth of Tema East Constituency (CoYTEC) have also expressed concern about his absence.

According to them, the attitude of the aspirant MP is disrespectful.

“We are compelled under the circumstances to demand from the constituency executives to prevail upon Hon. Odamtten to avail himself to the duties consistent with his office with all sense of seriousness and urgency, lest we advise ourselves appropriately. Failure to do this will leave us with no option but advise ourselves appropriately,” the party branch executives stated.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema