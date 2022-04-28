Tema East NPP Election Underway Smoothly

Delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema East of the Greater Accra Region turned up heavily to elect their candidates in the party’s ongoing constituency elections.

Though Tema East has been identified as one of the hotspots in the NPP constituency elecitons in the region, voting has been smooth without any hitches.

In all, 1,221 delegates, comprising constituency council of elders, council of patrons, Electoral Area Coordinators, and polling station executives from 10 electoral areas are expected to vote in the elections.

Some 24 candidates are contesting for various positions in the election being held under peaceful atmosphere at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Community 1, Tema.

Two aspirants, namely the Assistant Secretary and treasurer are going unopposed.

Voting started on schedule as delegates trickled in wearing with some face masks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with DGN Online, Adam Sabo, Chairman of the Election Committee Tema East said the process has been smooth so far.

As at 3pm, 984 delegates have cast their ballots out of the total number.

More delegates had converged at the voting centres, with officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) present.

But the significant feature was the booming of business as some party members capitalised on the opportunity to cash in to sell party paraphernalia such as scarfs, flags and hats among others.

Meanwhile, security situation at the election ground was very tight with police personnel on top of their work.

From Vincent Kubi