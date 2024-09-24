Tema Motorway Roundabout Interchange Phase II Nears Completion

The Tema Motorway Roundabout Interchange Phase II is nearing completion.

The project, which includes a third-tier flyover, promises to revolutionize Ghana’s road network, easing congestion and facilitating smoother travel.

Background

The Tema Motorway Roundabout Interchange has long been a notorious bottleneck, causing frustration for commuters and posing significant safety risks.

In 2018, the Ghanaian government embarked on an ambitious project to upgrade the interchange, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety.

Phase I, completed in 2020, saw the construction of a two-tier interchange, significantly reducing travel times and improving traffic flow.

However, with the growing population and increasing vehicular traffic, the need for further expansion became evident.

Phase II: A Third-Tier Flyover

The current phase involves the construction of a third-tier flyover, designed to further alleviate congestion and enhance connectivity between Accra and Tema.

The project includes: a third-tier flyover spanning 1.2 kilometers, four ramps connecting the flyover to the existing interchange, improved lighting and drainage systems, and enhanced pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure

Challenges Overcome

Despite facing challenges, including funding constraints and COVID-19-related delays, the project team persevered.

With completion anticipated by the end of 2024, the Tema Motorway Roundabout Interchange Phase II is poised to transform Ghana’s road network. Commuters, businesses, and the economy will benefit from reduced travel times, improved safety, and enhanced connectivity.

-BY Daniel Bampoe